Geagea Slams Aoun on Judicial Appointments, Marada to Boycott Cabinet

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Tuesday criticized President Michel Aoun’s decision to refuse and return the proposed judicial appointments.

“Although the proposed judicial appointments are not ideal, the president’s returning of them is ten steps backwards,” Geagea tweeted.

Aoun has voiced a number of reservations over the judicial appointments, noting that “reviewing the appointments is something available and left to the evaluation of the Higher Judicial Council.”

In a memo sent to Prime Minister Hassan Diab to justify the refusal of the proposed appointments, Aoun said they do not respect the requirements of “competency, integrity, productivity and seniority.”

Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh meanwhile announced that Marada will boycott Wednesday’s Cabinet session over the issue of administrative appointments.

“Because these appointments are an insolent expression of sectarian and personal interests, we will not take part in tomorrow’s session, knowing that we were offered that we be part of them,” Franjieh tweeted.

“We refused in line with our stance that rejects any appointments without standards or a mechanism,” the Marada chief added.