Mustaqbal Says June 6 'Black Day', Warns over 'Sunni Anger'

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday said the June 6 demo and incidents “did not resemble October 17, 2019 in anything.”

“It was a black day that deviated from the revolution’s values and goals to reach the extent of sectarian strife, releasing a malicious spark that almost destroyed civil peace,” said the bloc in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

It added: “From the very first day, our decision has been, and will always be, the rejection of strife among the Lebanese with all their sects and components. We oppose those who awaken it regardless of their position, sect or rank. We managed the dispute with Hizbullah on this basis without giving up our principled stance on the controversial issues.”

Apparently addressing Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement, the bloc said: “We would like to draw the attention of all partners in the country -- topped by those who breached the dissociation policy and those who disregarded the settlement due to the illusions of power and authority -- to the danger emanating from overlooking the reasons and motives behind Sunni anger, since the assassination of martyr premier Rafik Hariri to the eruption of the Syrian war and the deliberate breach of the requirements of national accord and partnership.”