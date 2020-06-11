Report: 'No Meetings on CEDRE,' Diab Told

Prime Minister Hassan Diab was reportedly informed not to call for a coordination meeting for CEDRE unless the government launches reforms it vowed to implement, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

According to the daily, Diab who held a coordination meeting for CEDRE at the Grand Serail in May, was “officially” informed that there was “no point” in holding such “futile” meetings as long as the government “did not complete any reform plan.”

Officials should preferably be invited only when new developments necessitate the meeting, it reported.

In May, Diab called for a coordination meeting for CEDRE where he affirmed commitment for reforms.

A number of ambassadors, ministers and public sector officials attended the meeting in addition to the French envoy assigned to follow up on CEDRE decisions, diplomat Pierre Dukan, who participated via video call.

In 2018, aid pledges worth more than $11 billion were made at the Paris CEDRE conference.

But Lebanon was required to implement key economic and financial reforms to unlock the aid aimed to stimulate its weak economy. Something the government has not put on track yet.