Hariri Says Not Seeking Return as PM, Slams Deputy PM over Powers

Ex-PM Saad Hariri on Thursday noted that he is not seeking to return as premier, as he lashed out at the Presidency and Deputy PM Zeina Akar and accused them of encroaching on the premiership’s jurisdiction.

“They are trying to establish new norms, such as the permanent presence of the deputy PM at the Grand Serail, and this is regrettable, because the premier’s powers are enshrined in the constitution,” Hariri said in a chat with reporters.

“If they want to put someone at the Grand Serail, we will put someone at the Presidency. Let them stop their antics. A premier who possesses a shred of intelligence would not accept what’s happening,” Hariri added.

Telling reporters that he is not “demanding to return to the government,” the ex-PM said “everyone knows the conditions for change.”

“This (current) government doesn’t have even one percent of those conditions and I wanted a technocrat government,” he added.

As for his brother Bahaa’s attempt to play a role in Lebanese politics, Hariri said: “Bahaa is my eldest brother and some people like Nabil al-Halabi are trying (to play political roles) and everyone has the right.”