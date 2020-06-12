Lebanon: Months of Protests

Lebanon, mired in an economic crisis, has been rocked since October 2019 by angry protests over government corruption and incompetence.

Here is a recap:

- 'WhatsApp tax' anger -

On October 17, the government announces a tax on messaging applications, including WhatsApp.

Seeing it as the last straw, thousands take to the streets in Beirut and other cities, some chanting "the people demand the fall of the regime".

The government of Saad Hariri scraps the tax the same day, but protests continue.

- Demos grow -

On October 18, thousands of demonstrators bring the capital to a standstill in unprecedented cross-sectarian mass protests.

They demand an overhaul of the political system, citing grievances from austerity measures and state corruption to poor infrastructure and regular electricity cuts.

Demonstrations swell over the following days and dozens are arrested.

- Government resigns -

On October 29, Hariri submits his resignation and that of his government, prompting celebrations in the streets.

On November 12, President Michel Aoun announces plans to form a new government including technical experts.

- Foreign aid appeal rebuffed -

On December 11 at a Paris conference, France, the United States, Russia and other countries rebuff Lebanon's urgent aid appeal, making assistance conditional on the formation of a new reform-minded government.

The economic crisis worsens with mass layoffs, drastic banking restrictions and a strong depreciation of the pound.

- New prime minister -

On December 19, the president finally names a new prime minister: little-known academic Hassan Diab, who is backed by powerful Shiite movement Hizbullah.

Protesters immediately regroup to condemn the appointment, which outrages members of the Sunni community. Protests continue the following day with roads blocked across the country.

- Escalation in Beirut -

On January 11, 2020, protests resume after a pause over the holidays. Days later, clashes take place in Beirut and several banks are vandalized.

On January 18-19, at least 546 people, demonstrators, but also members of the security forces, are injured in clashes in central Beirut.

Human Rights Watch accuses the police of firing rubber bullets at protesters' eyes.

- New government -

On January 21, a new government is unveiled, made up of a single political camp, the pro-Iranian Hizbullah and its allies, who have a parliamentary majority.

Demonstrators respond by torching tires and blocking several roads in mainly Sunni towns across the country.

On February 11, parliament votes its confidence in the new government, despite attempts by hundreds of protesters to block the session. The clashes leave more than 370 injured.

- Default -

On March 7, Lebanon, whose debt burden is equivalent to nearly 170 percent of its gross domestic product, says it will default on a $1.2-billion Eurobond.

On the 23rd, it says it will discontinue payments on all dollar-denominated Eurobonds.

- Rescue plan -

On April 30, after three nights of violent clashes in Tripoli, Diab says Lebanon will seek help from the International Monetary Fund, after the government approves a plan to rescue the economy.

On May 13, Lebanon launches talks with the IMF.

- Currency plunges -

On June 11, after the Lebanese pound hits a new low on the black market, protesters take to the streets after sundown, blocking roads, including in Beirut.

The currency plunge goes alongside the closure of shops and massive layoffs due to the coronavirus.

Protesters blast Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh's failure to halt the depreciation.

On the 12th, the government holds crisis talks on the currency plunge.