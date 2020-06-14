Al-Rahi Lashes Out at 'Vandals' and Parties 'Hiding behind Them'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday said “vandals”, “suspicious protesters” and “saboteurs” have infiltrated the anti-government protests.

“We will not allow anyone to destroy the civilized Lebanese state and we are supporting the government for a single objective, which is that it heed the voice of the people who want a government that carries out the reforms that are demanded domestically and internationally,” said al-Rahi in his Sunday Mass sermon.

“You who are hiding behind suspicious vandals to tarnish the face of the legitimate revolution, stop planting suspicious protesters,” al-Rahi added, addressing unnamed political parties.

“We call on the State to confront those saboteurs and end their deeds to prevent the security situation from descending into strife,” the patriarch urged.

He also called on political officials to end their “distribution of shares and clientelism” as well as their “violation of the law and justice and theft of public funds.”