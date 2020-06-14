Fahmi Ends Odd-Even Regime for Movement of Vehicles

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Sunday issued a memo ending the odd-even rule for the movement of vehicles, which has been in place since April 7 as part of the so-called state of general mobilization over the coronavirus pandemic.

The rule had rationed the movement of vehicles with those whose license plates end in an odd digit allowed on the streets for three days a week and those whose plates end in an even digit allowed to move for the three other days. The system had barred both categories of vehicles from moving on Sundays.

The rule had exempted the vehicles of the armed forces, medical crews, diplomatic corps, media outlets, delivery services and essential services.

Fahmi meanwhile issued another memo upholding the 12am-5am nighttime curfew and the full closure of amusement parks, public parks, kids zones, nightclubs, video game centers, theaters, cinemas and social event venues and halls.