Diab Says 'War on Corruption' Has Started

Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday declared “war on corruption” during a meeting with the country’s supervisory bodies.

“Today the whole world is asking Lebanon to combat corruption as a precondition for helping us. In the current situation, we are accused that we have not achieved anything, but this issue has become on the table and it has become the government’s top priority,” Diab said.

“That’s why I today declare the beginning of the war against corruption. This is a long battle, and it will be difficult, and we will face accusations, treason allegations, slurs and political campaigns. It’s okay, we have grown accustomed to them, since the very first day in which I was tasked to form the government,” the premier added.

He noted that corrupts will try to protect themselves through “political, religious, sectarian, regional and familial covers.”

“All of this will not deter us from continuing this battle. We will fight in it until the end and the Lebanese are with us in this battle,” Diab went on to say.