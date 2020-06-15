Mobile version

Diab Says 'War on Corruption' Has Started

by Naharnet Newsdesk 15 June 2020, 19:12
W460

Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday declared “war on corruption” during a meeting with the country’s supervisory bodies.

“Today the whole world is asking Lebanon to combat corruption as a precondition for helping us. In the current situation, we are accused that we have not achieved anything, but this issue has become on the table and it has become the government’s top priority,” Diab said.

“That’s why I today declare the beginning of the war against corruption. This is a long battle, and it will be difficult, and we will face accusations, treason allegations, slurs and political campaigns. It’s okay, we have grown accustomed to them, since the very first day in which I was tasked to form the government,” the premier added.

He noted that corrupts will try to protect themselves through “political, religious, sectarian, regional and familial covers.”

“All of this will not deter us from continuing this battle. We will fight in it until the end and the Lebanese are with us in this battle,” Diab went on to say.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 6
Thumb janoubi 15 June 2020, 19:20

Diab Says 'War on Corruption' Has Started

Indeed it has!!!

بالأرقام: «جنوبية» تتفرّد بكشف مواقع «حزب الله» لتهريب «مقومات الصمود».. إلى سوريا!

https://janoubia.com/2020/06/15/بالأرقام-جنوبية-تتفرّد-بكشف-مواقع/

Reply Report
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 15 June 2020, 19:21

Bestest Shia Prime Minister, ever!

Reply Report
Thumb doodle-dude 15 June 2020, 19:46

lol @ 'War on Corruption'

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 15 June 2020, 22:13

It started alright. I don't think there is a jail big enough to hold all of the corrupted officials going back 30 years. It is going to have to be a big Jail so start building. I wonder if this guy thinks anybody listens to what he says...

Reply Report
Thumb just-lebanese 15 June 2020, 23:50

Just a friendly reminder, October 17 was the day that we declared a “war on corruption.” Let’s now see how this episode plays out. Who’s going to be the scapegoat? Who will take one for Team Corruption? The suspense is killing me!

Reply Report
Thumb whyaskwhy 16 June 2020, 00:36

Nothing will come of this just his last hurrah, its not like hes going to arrest Clown and his family or Berry Berry etc...

Reply Report