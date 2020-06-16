Wazni Holds Financial Talks with World Bank Delegation

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni held talks with a World Bank delegation led by its Mashreq Regional Director, Saroj Kumar Jha, where talks focused on the bilateral partnership between Lebanon and the World Bank, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

"We are working with the Lebanese government on a program to secure a social safety net for the poor and vulnerable groups in Lebanon,” Kumar Jha stated..

“The World Bank and several donors will support this program. Given the current situation in the country, we believe it is necessary to put this program into practice immediately,”he added.