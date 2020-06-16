Baabda to Host ‘Broad’ Meeting on June 25

A meeting chaired by President Michel Aoun in Baabda later this month is expected to bring together the former presidents, former prime ministers, heads of the parliamentary blocs in addition to PM Hassan Diab and Speaker Nabih Berri.

The goal of the meeting is reportedly to vent the tension on the street on one hand, mainly after the violent protests that turned sectarian last week, and appease the political atmospheres between political leaders.

Inviting the former PMs to the meeting came at the request of Aoun, while the bloc leaders were invited at the request of Speaker Nabih Berri, said reports.

The meeting is scheduled on June 25.

Speaker Berri embarked recently on reconciling between bickering political parties in light of numerous crises driving Lebanon deeper into trouble including a worsening economic situation.

He invited the two Druze rivals, Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and MP Talal Arslan for a meeting in Ain el-Tineh on Monday. It was followed by a dinner banquet.

According to reports, the meetings that Berri is conducting at his residence aim to pave the way for positive atmospheres before bringing the opponents together at the Baabda table.