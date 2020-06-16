Berri and Hariri Vow to Prevent Strife, Condemn Vandalism

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and al-Mustaqbal Movement leader ex-PM Saad Hariri held talks Tuesday in Ain el-Tineh.

A joint statement issued after the 90-minute meeting said the two leaders stress that “there is no priority that comes before the priority of preserving civil peace.”

They also emphasized “the need to intensify efforts to foil any attempt to plunge the country into strife,” noting that “the vandalization of public and private property and insults against sanctities are totally deplorable and do not reflect people’s pain.”