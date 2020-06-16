Mobile version

Berri and Hariri Vow to Prevent Strife, Condemn Vandalism

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 June 2020, 17:08
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and al-Mustaqbal Movement leader ex-PM Saad Hariri held talks Tuesday in Ain el-Tineh.

A joint statement issued after the 90-minute meeting said the two leaders stress that “there is no priority that comes before the priority of preserving civil peace.”

They also emphasized “the need to intensify efforts to foil any attempt to plunge the country into strife,” noting that “the vandalization of public and private property and insults against sanctities are totally deplorable and do not reflect people’s pain.”

Thumb justice 16 June 2020, 17:24

What a duo!

Thumb s.o.s 16 June 2020, 18:48

One drugs dealer and the other is a user.... on top of the other crimes.

Thumb canadianleb 16 June 2020, 19:27

and the sheep are drinking the Kool Aid...

