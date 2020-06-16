Victims' Rrepresentatives Named in Hamadeh-Hawi-Murr Case

The Registrar of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) Daryl Mundis has designated three counsel to represent the victims participating in the Ayyash case relating to three attacks against Lebanese politicians Marwan Hamadeh on 1 October 2004, Georges Hawi on 21 June 2004 and Elias Murr, on 12 July 2005.

The STL Pre-Trial Judge Daniel Fransen decided on 17 April 2020 to grant the status of Victim Participating in the Proceedings to 29 individuals, the STL said in a statement.

The Judge also decided to divide the participating victims into three groups, each related to one of the attacks in the Ayyash case and ordered the Registrar to designate a legal representative for each group.

The Registrar has designated the following counsel as legal representatives:

- Nidal Jurdi, a Lebanese national admitted to the Tripoli Bar as Legal Representative for the participating victims in Group 1, pertaining to the attack against Hamadeh;

- Antonios Abou Kasm, a Lebanese national admitted to the Beirut Bar as Legal Representative for the participating victims in Group 2, pertaining to the attack against Hawi;

- Adel Nassar, a Lebanese national admitted to the Beirut Bar as Lead Representative for the participating victims in Group 3, pertaining to the attack against Murr.

”The three counsel have been selected on the basis of their relevant experience, skills and competence, including experience and expertise in relation to the rights of victims, international criminal law, and the Lebanese context,” the STL said.

These appointments were made by the Registrar in consultation with the Victims' Participation Unit (VPU). The Legal Representatives of Victims (LRVs) are chosen from the VPU’s List of Counsel, upon “a careful selection process that also takes into consideration the views and preferences of the participating victims.”

The main role of the LRVs is to represent Victims Participating in the Proceedings before the Tribunal, presenting their views and concerns during the judicial process.

The indictment against Salim Ayyash, a suspected Hizbullah operative who is on the run, was confirmed in September 2019.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon has jurisdiction over persons responsible for attacks that took place in Lebanon between 1 October 2004 and 12 December 2005 if the Tribunal finds that these attacks are connected to the attack of 14 February 2005, which killed former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and many others.

The STL has tried Ayyash and three other Hizbullah operatives in absentia over Hariri's killing and verdicts are expected this year.