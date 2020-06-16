Army Erects Sand Barriers on Border with Syria

The Lebanese Army announced Tuesday that it has erected sand barricades on parts of the border with Syria.

“As part of the measures that the army is taking to control the border and prevent illegal smuggling operations, an army unity erected sand barriers on the Lebanese-Syrian border, specifically in the Bekaa area of Qanafez,” an army statement said.

Separately, army troops on the al-Abbara checkpoint in the Bekaa arrested a Syrian national for driving a stolen Nissan car.