Gemayel to Nasrallah: No One Has Right to Impose a Lifestyle on Us
Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel on Wednesday stressed that no one has the right to impose a certain “lifestyle” on the Lebanese, in response to remarks by Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
“No one has the right to drag us into the place they want and no one has the right to impose on us a lifestyle that we don’t want,” said Gemayel at a press conference.
“We don’t want to live in isolation and be cut off from the West, Arabs and the entire world,” he added.
Lamenting that Lebanon is “paying the price of Hizbullah’s policy” due to “the force of weapons,” Gemayel warned that Nasrallah is trying to “pull us out of the global economy, deepen our international and Arab isolation and turn us into a country with no ambition or prosperity.”
He added: “Does a Lebanese group have the right to decide on behalf of all Lebanese?”
“We don’t want a defiant society but rather an open one and we don’t want militias but rather a single arsenal of weapons, which is that of the army,” Gemayel went on to say.
Addressing Nasrallah, he added: “We are not collaborators but rather Lebanese and we are asking you to place yourself with us, under the constitution, so that we protect Lebanon together through our heroic army.”
Nasrallah had on Tuesday said his group would propose to the Lebanese government to turn to Iran to secure its basic needs, without needing U.S. dollars. He said China is also ready to invest in Lebanon.
Of course no one want to impose a certain lifestyle. The same applies to you. So, you might want to find some common ground.
There is no harm from working with China to restart your economy. Building a speed train or some overdue highways to reduce pressure on the capital.
Chinese are involved in projects and investing billions of dollars across the world including Europe and Canada. EU economy is not doing well and they need to fix their economy before worrying about ours.
Can you listen to yourself, Chinese are investing billions of USD in Europe (the West) not in Iran nor will they be interested in investing in Lebanon. In the West, they can be be assured of return on their investments where we can't even pay our debts.
Besides, Chinese companies are escaping any dealings with Syria, why would they risk it with Hizbullah government?