Central Bank Governor to Go on Trial in October

Criminal Judge in Beirut Lara Abdul Samad has set October 14 to begin the trial of Central Bank governor Riad Salameh in a lawsuit filed by People Want to Reform the Regime group, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

A group of Lebanese lawyers, who are also activists in the group, filed the lawsuit against Salameh including Haitham Ezzo, Hassan Bazi, Jad Tohmeh, Pierre Gemayel, Joseph Wanis, Francois Kamel, Basel Abbas, and Joey Haddad a journalist.

They said the lawsuit was filed for the alleged violation of Articles 319, 320, 359, 360, 363, and 373 of the Penal Code, NNA said.