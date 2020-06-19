Berri Received 'No Confirmation' Yet from Invitees to Baabda Meeting

None of the political figures that Speaker Nabih Berri has met over the past few days confirmed their participation or not in the upcoming talks in Baabda.

MP Qassem Hashem said: “The talks that Speaker Berri led were diverse and constructive in a bid to open the doors to dialogue on the ways to preserve Lebanon and establish a major base to steer out of the crisis.”

Hashem added that during his talks with political figures he met lately, Berri expressed hopes that an “inclusive” meeting takes place in Baabda regardless of political differences.

“Berri prefers the participation of all the parties invited to the meeting, but has not received any reply yet,” said Qassem.

In the past few days, Berri held separate talks in Ain el-Tineh with ex-PM Saad Hariri, Marada Movement chief Sulieman Franjieh, Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat and MP Talal Arslan.

President Michel Aoun called for a “comprehensive national meeting” on June 25 to discuss financial and political issues.

He called for the meeting after talks with PM Hassan Diab and Berri.

Former presidents and prime ministers, the heads of political parties and parliamentary blocs and the deputy speaker were invited.

In televised remarks, Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli said political parties are urged to comply with this invitation taking into consideration the “sensitive” situation in the country.