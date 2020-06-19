Financial Adviser in Lebanon Talks with IMF Resigns

Henri Chaoul, the financial adviser working with Lebanon’s government in talks with the International Monetary Fund, submitted his resignation, the media office of Foreign Minister Ghazi Wazni announced on Friday.

“Dr. Henri Chaoul resigned from his post as adviser to the Minister of Finance working with the Lebanese delegation negotiating with the International Monetary Fund,” the statement said.

“All the efforts exerted by Dr. Chaoul in the framework of his previous position are deeply appreciated by the Minister,” it added.