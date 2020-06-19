Geagea Urges Nasrallah to Take First Step ‘East’

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea replied on Friday to Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urging him to “initiate the first step” and request help for Lebanon’s ailing economy from countries in the East he said were ready to provide Lebanon with assistance.

“Based on Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s call to head east: Why doesn’t he take the first step and encourage the states he talked about (in his speech) to place a bank deposit not less than one billion dollars in the Central Bank of Lebanon,” said Geagea in a tweet.

Geagea said several Gulf countries, like Saudi Arabia, used to put huge deposits in Lebanese banks before Nasrallah’s “offensive” rhetoric.

The LF chief said Nasrallah should request countries in the East to inject deposits “like Gulf countries friends of Lebanon, Saudi Arabia for example, were doing before he pushed them away? Let’s see how serious is this option to go East?”

In a speech last week, Nasrallah said China and other countries in the East (like Russia) are ready to invest in Lebanon’s infrastructure to help the country steer out of its financial crisis.

Nasrallah argued that Lebanon’s ongoing negotiations with the IMF could take more than a year, and that China could offer more rapid funding.