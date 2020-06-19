Geagea Urges Nasrallah to Take First Step ‘East’
Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea replied on Friday to Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, urging him to “initiate the first step” and request help for Lebanon’s ailing economy from countries in the East he said were ready to provide Lebanon with assistance.
“Based on Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s call to head east: Why doesn’t he take the first step and encourage the states he talked about (in his speech) to place a bank deposit not less than one billion dollars in the Central Bank of Lebanon,” said Geagea in a tweet.
Geagea said several Gulf countries, like Saudi Arabia, used to put huge deposits in Lebanese banks before Nasrallah’s “offensive” rhetoric.
The LF chief said Nasrallah should request countries in the East to inject deposits “like Gulf countries friends of Lebanon, Saudi Arabia for example, were doing before he pushed them away? Let’s see how serious is this option to go East?”
In a speech last week, Nasrallah said China and other countries in the East (like Russia) are ready to invest in Lebanon’s infrastructure to help the country steer out of its financial crisis.
Nasrallah argued that Lebanon’s ongoing negotiations with the IMF could take more than a year, and that China could offer more rapid funding.
Good point Ja3ja3 but you know the answer already Iran has no intentions of helping Lebanon nor do they have a vested interest in doing so. Currently Iran is not only ailing economically at home but is also unable to support the failing Syrian regime where it has dumped all its energy into recently. This means that Iran will use and abuse Lebanon's economy to help its fledgling course of action in Syria in which we have seen the recent results have been the mass dump of Lebanese funds into the Syrian economy. One a personal level I think that you need to step up your work in dismantling the currents governments structure and stand for all off Lebanon instead of your traditional religiously based politics, i.e. go into the street and support the country and not to serve one purpose. That maybe asking too much of you....Important and busy as you are etc...