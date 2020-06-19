Zakka Says Tajeddine to be Released Soon

Lebanese national Qassem Tajeddine, who is held in the U.S. on charges of financing Hizbullah, will be released soon, Nizar Zakka said on Friday.

In remarks to LBCI TV, Zakka said he had called Tajeddine’s family weeks ago to inform him that the man will be released as part of a swap deal.

Tajeddine’s family for its part had issued a statement saying that it was looking forward for his release on June 27, noting that a U.S. judge had agreed to order his release on humanitarian grounds related to the threat to his life from a possible contraction of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Zakka also told LBCI that Tajeddine's expected release can be labeled as "goodwill diplomacy."

"This can lead to a breakthrough in Lebanon," he added.

He also said that the issue of the Lebanese who are missing in Syria is essential, noting that there are "622 names."

"It is our duty to follow up on this issue," he added.

Zakka, a Lebanese national and U.S. permanent resident, had been detained in Iran between 2015 and 2019 on espionage charges. He had worked as an internet freedom advocate and served as secretary general of the Arab ICT Organization (IJMA3) in Washington, D.C.

Zakka was released by the Iranian government on 11 June 2019, following a request by President Michel Aoun and then-Minister of Foreign Affairs Jebran Bassil. A White House spokesperson said the U.S. was thankful for Zakka’s release.

According to media reports, Zakka is currently the programs director at the PeaceTech Lab NGO in the U.S. and a member of the Caesar Act team, a group that advises U.S. authorities on implementing the latest sanctions against Damascus and its supporters.