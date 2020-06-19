Jumblat Opposes Nasrallah on Iran Cooperation, Slams Federalism Calls

Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat on Friday said he opposes Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s call for economic cooperation with Iran.

“The Iranian economic model is not convincing,” Jumblat said.

He also reiterated that any U.S. sanctions would weaken Lebanon, not Hizbullah.

“The confrontation between the United States and Hizbullah through sanctions, and consequently on Hizbullah and the Shiite sect, will destroy the foundations of the Lebanese entity and the idea of pluralism will end, and here lies the danger,” Jumblat added.