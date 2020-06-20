Aoun Holds Talks with Diab in Baabda
President Michel Aoun held talks Saturday with Prime Minister Hassan Diab at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, the National News Agency reported.
NNA said the one and a half hours meeting tackled the latest developments in the country.
After the meeting, Diab said: “The meeting comes within the framework of coordination regarding Lebanon’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund according to the financial recovery plan approved by the Cabinet.”
