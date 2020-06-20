Mobile version

Aoun Holds Talks with Diab in Baabda

by Naharnet Newsdesk 20 June 2020, 14:20
President Michel Aoun held talks Saturday with Prime Minister Hassan Diab at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said the one and a half hours meeting tackled the latest developments in the country.

After the meeting, Diab said: “The meeting comes within the framework of coordination regarding Lebanon’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund according to the financial recovery plan approved by the Cabinet.”

