Israeli Jets Fly at Low, Medium Altitudes over Beirut, Regions

Israeli warplanes on Sunday violated Lebanon’s airspace at low and medium altitudes over the capital Beirut and several regions across the country.

According to the National News Agency, the jets flew at low altitude over Beirut and at medium altitude over Metn.

Israeli warplanes also overflew Sidon, Hasbaya, al-Orqoub, Mount Hermon and the occupied Shebaa Farms and Golan Heights at low altitude and staged mock raids at low altitude over Nabatiyeh and Iqlim al-Tuffah.

Israeli overflights were also recorded over Tyre and its Palestinian refugee camps and over the western and central sectors of South Lebanon.