Franjieh, Amin Gemayel Announce Boycott of Baabda Talks

Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh and former president Amin Gemayel on Tuesday announced their boycott of Thursday’s national dialogue meeting in Baabda.

“We will not take part in the Baabda meeting on Thursday, while wishing the attendees success in their endeavor to rescue the economic, security and social situation and find the aspired solutions,” Franjieh tweeted.

Gemayel for his part said in a statement that he “spares no chance to reaffirm his support for state institutions, topped by the Presidency, and does not waste any chance to engage in national dialogue.”

But he noted that President Michel Aoun’s call for the meeting “does not address the existential threat facing Lebanon in light of the domestic and regional risks and the usurpation of the state’s sovereignty and decisions.”

He accordingly called on Aoun to “postpone the national meeting and rearrange its priorities according to the requirements of the constitution and the state’s higher interest, in a manner that would preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty, unified fabric, pioneering role and Arab and international ties.”

Aoun has stated that the main objective behind the meeting is the “immunization of civil peace” in light of the latest violent incidents in Beirut and Tripoli.