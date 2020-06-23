Hariri: Lawsuit against al-Amin a Blatant Attack on Dignity of Lebanese

Al-Mustaqbal Movement leader ex-PM Saad Hariri on Tuesday described a lawsuit filed against anti-Hizbullah Shiite cleric Sayyed Ali al-Amin as “a blatant attack on the dignity of the Lebanese.”

“It represents a crime, a blatant attack on the dignity of the Lebanese and contempt for their intelligence and patriotism,” Hariri said in a tweet.

“Sayyed Ali al-Amin is one of the icons of national and Islamic unity and any attack against his dignity is an attack against us all, both Muslims and Christians,” he added.

“Stop committing these heresies under the name of the judiciary and false reports,” Hariri went on to say.

The public prosecutor’s office in Mount Lebanon had earlier on Tuesday filed the lawsuit against al-Amin, accusing him of “meeting Israeli officials in Bahrain” and a host of other charges.

The prosecution’s move is based on a lawsuit filed by the lawyer Ghassan al-Mawla on behalf of Nabih Awada, Khalil Nasrallah, Shawqi Awada and Hussein al-Dirani.

The initial lawsuit accuses al-Amin of “meeting Israeli officials in Bahrain, attacking the resistance and its martyrs on permanent basis, inciting strife between sects, sowing discord and sedition, and violating the Sharia laws of the Jaafari sect.”