NNA Says Prosecutor Hasn't Accused al-Amin of 'Meeting Israelis'

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency on Wednesday corrected its report on the lawsuit filed against anti-Hizbullah Shiite cleric Sayyed Ali al-Amin.

"It turned out that Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Raed Abu Shaqra's lawsuit is exclusively related to two charges: the offense of stirring sectarian sentiments and inciting conflict between sects, and the offense of contempt of religious rituals," NNA said.

"As the National News Agency apologizes for publishing the article in its initial form, it stresses that the matter is merely a mistake by its correspondent, who mixed up between the offenses included in the report (filed by Nabih Awada, Khalil Nasrallah, Shawqi Awada and Hussein al-Dirani) and the lawsuit” filed by Abu Shaqra, NNA added.

In their report, on which Abu Shaqra has partially based his lawsuit, the four activists accuse al-Amin of “meeting Israeli officials in Bahrain, attacking the resistance and its martyrs on permanent basis, inciting strife between sects, sowing discord and sedition, and violating the Sharia laws of the Jaafari sect.”