Activist Held for 'Dealing with Israel' Gets Arrest Warrant

Military Investigative Judge Najat Abu Shaqra on Wednesday interrogated the activist Kinda al-Khatib over the military prosecution’s lawsuit against her on charges of dealing with Israel, the National News Agency said.

Khatib’s lawyer Jocelyne al-Rahi attended the interrogation session, NNA said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Khatib at the end of the two-hour session, the agency added.

Lebanon's military prosecution on Monday charged Khatib with "collaborating" with Israeli spies and illegally traveling to Israel.

Khatib -- a female activist in her twenties -- has been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Hizbullah and its ally President Michel Aoun.

Lebanese media and activists have drawn a parallel between Khatib's case and that of actor Ziad Itani, who was also accused of "collaborating" with Israel in 2017.

Itani was declared innocent and released several months later, and a high-ranking security officer was then charged with "fabricating" the case.