Activist Held for 'Dealing with Israel' Gets Arrest Warrant
Military Investigative Judge Najat Abu Shaqra on Wednesday interrogated the activist Kinda al-Khatib over the military prosecution’s lawsuit against her on charges of dealing with Israel, the National News Agency said.
Khatib’s lawyer Jocelyne al-Rahi attended the interrogation session, NNA said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Khatib at the end of the two-hour session, the agency added.
Lebanon's military prosecution on Monday charged Khatib with "collaborating" with Israeli spies and illegally traveling to Israel.
Khatib -- a female activist in her twenties -- has been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Hizbullah and its ally President Michel Aoun.
Lebanese media and activists have drawn a parallel between Khatib's case and that of actor Ziad Itani, who was also accused of "collaborating" with Israel in 2017.
Itani was declared innocent and released several months later, and a high-ranking security officer was then charged with "fabricating" the case.
Whayt a joke the country is suffering a much worse set back then when Israel had invaded Lebanon last and this banana republic court accuses this activist like the many hundreds before and accusing her of convergance with Israel? who in his right state of mind would believe this? And yet the Lebanese is sitting like the tabil that he is sipping on tea and coffe in his home complaining while she is fighting for his lard ass future. Ya 3ib el shoum 3ala heik sha3b tanbal...
Shi bi arrif. More manipulations of the crooked magistrates who are themselves on politicians payroll.