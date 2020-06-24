Berri Urges 'Financial Emergency' to Stop 'Lira Collapse'
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday said “the collapse of the Lebanese lira against the U.S. dollar requires the government, the central bank and the Association of Banks to declare a financial state of emergency and review all the measures that have been taken to protect national currency.”
“From now on, it is unacceptable to turn the Lebanese into hostages to the black markets of currency, food, medicine and fuel,” Berri added during an emergency meeting of AMAL Movement’s leadership.
As for the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the Speaker said “mistaken are those who think that the IMF or any state or donor would offer us assistance, even with one dime, if we don’t implement reforms, topped by an instant solution for the electricity sector.”
Separately, Berri said “protecting people’s security, freedom of belief and properties as well as the country’s security and civil peace is a religious, legal and ethical responsibility before being a national responsibility.”
No one seems intrested in a control measure many lebanese are seeing this in the usual way of a quick means to make some money. They forget the country us screwing itself but no one cares....min ba3d 7mari ma yinbut hasheesh our national slogan.
Berri stated; “the collapse of the Lebanese lira against the U.S. dollar requires the government, the central bank and the Association of Banks to declare a financial state of emergency and review all the measures that have been taken to protect national currency.” All that is actually required is for all the thieves , starting with Beri to return all the looted money he, his family and his Amal friendsto the treasury plus interest... I know I am an idiot for thinking that will happen...
sorry to say berri, you are a big part of the problem, and not part of the solution. If you didn't hire so many of your minions in government jobs where they aren't actually needed, we wouldn't be as deep in this mess.
you lose you minion's jobs, you probably lose their votes.
just sayin....
The Meca and USA=Israel are sending a clear message to the Christians in Lebanon.. Convert or Die...