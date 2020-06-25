Report: Sunni, Christian Opposition Boycott Baabda Meeting

The “national unity meeting” convened at the Presidential Palace in the absence of former prime ministers, leaders of Christian parties opposed to the presidential term and in the absence of the second largest parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, al-Mustaqbal bloc, Asharq al-Awsat reported on Thursday.

President Michel Aoun chairs the meeting in the presence of Speaker Nabih Berri, PM Hassan Diab and a number of heads of parties and parliamentary blocs.

Former President Michel Suleiman attended the meeting in addition to Deputy Parliament Speaker Elie Ferzli, PSP leader Walid Jumblat, FPM chief MP Jebran Bassil, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc Mohammed Raad, Lebanese Democratic party chief Talal Arslan, Head of Tashnag party Agob Pakradonian, Consultative Gathering bloc MP Faysal Karami, Syrian Socialist Nationalist Party MP Asaad Hardan.

According to media reports, the meeting will focus on the latest developments in the country, mainly the violent incidents in Tripoli and Beirut two weeks ago that almost rattled civil peace.

The meeting will also discuss a number of issues to determine the participants’ viewpoint regarding them, said the daily. A statement will be issued after the meeting confirming the points agreed.

Presidential media office chief Rafik Chlala said: “The meeting affirms the national constants and protects civil peace and is an achievement in itself in these difficult circumstances. This meeting is not to take decisions entrusted to the executive authority.”

Political figures who said they will boycott the meeting are LF chief Samir Geagea, Kataeb party chief Sami Gemayel, Marada chief Sulieman Franjieh and Lebanon’s four ex-Prime Ministers.

Geagea said the meeting should focus on major issues and described it as “misleading,” while the ex-PMs criticized Aoun’s national meeting by labeling it a “waste of time.”