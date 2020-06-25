Suleiman Criticizes Hizbullah, Ferzli and Raad Reply
Former President Michel Suleiman lashed out at Hizbullah and the Resistance during the “national unity meeting” in Baabda, which prompted a reply from Hizbullah Loyal to the Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad, and Deputy Parliament Speaker Elie Ferzli, media reports said on Thursday.
“Hizbullah has broken the agreements, which prevented the implementation of the state's pledges, caused its deadly isolation, made it lose its credibility and the confidence of friendly countries and Lebanese living abroad, made it lose investors, depositors and tourists, which have all contributed to the decline of the national currency,” said Suleiman.
Raad and Ferzli made a prompt reply according to reports defending the Resistance and its weapons.
Raad also criticized the Baabda Declaration which seeks to maintain Lebanon's neutrality regarding regional conflicts.
The Baabda Declaration, approved during a national dialogue session in June 2012, calls for Lebanon to disassociate itself from regional conflicts.
