In Baabda, PSP Rejects Economic Unity with Syria and Some 'Eastern' States

A memo was submitted Thursday to the Baabda dialogue meeting by the representative of the Progressive Socialist Party and the Democratic Gathering, MP Taymour Jumblat.

Jumblat left the meeting after delivering brief remarks and presenting the memo.

The memo rejects "reviving the 'unity of tracks' theory, this time from the gate of the economy."

"Lebanon cannot withstand the economy of two states," it says.

Noting that proposals for "developing economic ties with China are worthy of studying and follow-up," the memo welcomes "any serious Chinese suggestions to build a new power plant in Lebanon."

Commenting on Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's call for "turning to the East" economically, the memo rejects "linking Lebanon to states and regimes that are outside the international system, some which are going in the opposite direction of the movement of history."