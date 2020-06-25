Govt. to Launch Money Exchange Electronic Platform on Friday

The government will on Friday launch the electronic platform for money exchange shops, the information minister said.

“Prime Minister Hassan Diab stressed that the country is going through a major crisis… and that the central bank is responsible for the dollar exchange rate,” Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad added after a Cabinet session at the Grand Serail.

If the central bank “lacks the ability to address the exchange rate situation, it should be frank with us,” Diab added, according to the minister.

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni meanwhile made an intervention about the issue of controlling the exchange rate, emphasizing “the importance of following up on the issue, amid the inaccurate numbers that are being published about the exchange rate.”