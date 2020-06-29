China Says Will Restrict Visas for Some Americans over Hong Kong Row

China said Monday it would impose visa restrictions on US citizens who had "behaved egregiously" over Hong Kong, ahead of the expected approval by Chinese lawmakers of a controversial national security law for the city.

"China has decided to impose visa restrictions against American individuals who have behaved egregiously on matters concerning Hong Kong," the foreign ministry said.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump's administration said it was restricting US visas for a number of unspecified Chinese officials for infringing on the autonomy of the financial hub.