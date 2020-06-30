Report: ‘Critical’ Stage ahead as U.S. ‘Amplifies’ Sanctions on Hizbullah

Lebanon is reportedly entering a “very critical” stage and the intensity of U.S. sanctions on Hizbullah is going to “massively increase in the future,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily, a European diplomat told some Lebanese officials that “difficult times await Lebanon and that U.S. sanctions on Hizbullah are going to rise to the maximum level in the foreseeable future.”

He said the Lebanese must be prepared for “very difficult stage ahead.”

The diplomat affirmed that international and Arab aid to Lebanon is unlikely in light of the government’s failure to implement reforms.

He said Lebanon must “read the international position well and must realize that it has no chance of getting international and Arab assistance as long as it does not initiate the implementation of required reforms. Washington and all European Union countries are united over this position,” said the diplomat.

On Lebanon’s bailout negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, the diplomat described them as “discouraging.” He said Lebanon has not initiated any “encouraging position.”