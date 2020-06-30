Russia Warns of 'Uncontrollable Escalation' between U.S., Iran
Russia warned Tuesday of an "uncontrollable escalation" as the United States presses to extend an arms embargo on Iran or impose U.N. sanctions that could kill a nuclear deal.
"We cannot accept an attempt to get a blessing for the U.S.-desired maximum pressure policy through the Security Council, to legitimize it," the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, told a Security Council session.
"What we get in the end is an uncontrollable escalation," he said.
