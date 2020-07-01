Beirut Airport Reopens after Months-Long Hiatus over Pandemic

Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport, closed since mid-March over the coronavirus outbreak, starts operating Wednesday welcoming around 2,000 passengers a day.

The first passenger plane landed at the airport coming from the United Arab Emirates, said the National News Agency.

The airport witnessed a large influx of media personnel from various Arab and foreign countries to broadcast the terminal’s reopening after grounding flights over the pandemic.

With Beirut's airport partially reopening from a three-month virus shutdown, the government is hoping thousands of Lebanese expatriates will return for the summer.

Public Works Minister Michel Najjar, Health Minister Hamad Hassan and the Airport Manager Fadi el-Hassan inspected the logistical, medical and security measures taken at the airport.

Upon arrival at the airport, passengers will be tested for the COVID-19 virus, and those who test positive will be asked to self-quarantine at home.