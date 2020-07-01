Gemayel Urges Lebanese to Rally Massively and Peacefully

Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel on Wednesday addressed the Lebanese via his Facebook page, urging them to mobilize against the growing deterioration.

"We have reached the place we were fearing and nothing will halt the collapse at all levels. We are in a state of total collapse and we had feared this from the very first moment. We have fears over electricity, internet and commodities and no one is taking measures to rescue Lebanon," Gemayel said.

He urged solidarity among all Lebanese, "from the North to the South, Muslims and Christians."

"We should move to squares in a peaceful manner, because the peaceful assembly of the Lebanese is what will scare them, not violence," Gemayel added.

He reminded that what toppled the previous government was "the determination and unity of the Lebanese and their heavy numbers in squares."

"This is what is needed to recreate authorities," he added.

He accordingly called on the Lebanese to exert pressure to achieve "the immediate resignation of the government, the shorterning of parliament's term and the formation of an independent government that would oversee parliamentary and consequently presidential elections."