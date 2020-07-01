Franjieh Warns of 'Civil War' during Upcoming Period of 'Hunger'
Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh on Wednesday warned officials of the potential for violence when “hunger” increases in the coming period.
“Our main concern is not to reach a civil war, seeing as we will enter a dangerous phase characterized by hunger, and we have to overcome it without giving up our principles,” said Franjieh during an interview with al-Mayadeen TV.
“Officials must show great awareness and national responsibility to avoid the threat of internal strife,” he added.
Noting that foreign pressures “target and starve peoples” without managing to “topple regimes,” Franjieh said Lebanon’s current crisis is the result of “long years of a rentier system and accumulations of the economic policies that have been in place since decades, especially amid the siege that is imposed on the countries of the Axis of Defiance.”
Separately, Franjieh said he wants Lebanon’s next presidents to be “an ally of the Axis of Resistance,” noting that “circumstances will dictate the president’s name.”
“My deep-rooted convictions as part of the Axis of Resistance do not contradict with being open and consensual. We are advocates of dialogue and we oppose the elimination of any group or sect,” he added.
“I will not abandon my allies, even if I pay the price of that,” he said.
Franjieh added: “My name is Suleiman Franjieh, and the same as I will not change my name, I will also not change my political stances. My stance is firm alongside the Axis of Resistance, but I reject that my current actions be dictated on me.”
“Our main concern is not to reach a civil war" Totally wrong you idiot... A total civil war and a total destruction are THE ONLY WAY OUT of this. That is the only thing that will bring a new birth to our country. Our problem has been all along was to place a band-aid on bleeding wound and we patch things. Without a total civil war, nothing and nothing will ever change.
@Mystic, I am not stupid. I am realistic. We need a civil war that will lead to the destruction of your loved terrorist organization called Hizbullah.
If Assad was toppled you might have had a better chance, but Syria is clear now and the Resistance is stronger than ever, you would lose.
So stop talking stupid, I do not even think your family accepts such nonsense.
Wishing for civil war is the stupidest thing I have ever seen on the website, everybody knows it is bad for every sect, not just Hezbollah.
Hezbollah is the result of the last civil war, the economy was worse back then. They thrive in bad economy and war, it is not like the rest of you big mouths in the West wishing for wars you know nothing about.
Hezbollah have been in war in Syria since 2013.
You just talk stupid on internet and think you can make war on Naharnet.
after what is happening in Iraque to the Cristhians Comunities !?? gonna destroy the only Cristhian State in all Arab World !!??? the targuet is the Cristhian State of Lebanon...Covert or Die !!!??