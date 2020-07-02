Wahhab Urges Diab to Quit, Says There are 'Negotiations on New Govt.'

Arab Tawhid Party leader ex-minister Wiam Wahhab on Thursday called on Prime Minister Hassan Diab to resign before being “ousted.”

“I call on PM Diab to resign before they oust him through street action, because there are negotiations behind the scenes on forming a government and the disagreement is only over some details,” Wahhab tweeted.

“My call for him is from a position of admiration because he is a respectable man,” Wahhab added.

Wahhab's statement comes a few hours after Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli visited ex-PM Saad Hariri and called for the formation of a new government.