Negotiations Reportedly Ongoing on Govt. Resignation, Hariri's Return

Intensive contacts are underway with the aim of pushing some ministers to tender their resignations ahead of the resignation of the entire government, media reports said.

“Negotiations have been ongoing for the past 24 hours with ex-PM Saad Hariri over the possibility of his return as premier,” the Akhbar al-Yawm news agency quoted highly-informed sources as saying.

The sources said Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli’s visit to the Center House on Thursday and the stances he voiced in support of Hariri might be part of the reported efforts.

“PM Hassan Diab is waiting for the development of these contacts and he does not want to leave the Grand Serail unless they convince him that the alternative government is ready,” the sources added.