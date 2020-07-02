Hariri Says Has 'Conditions' to Return as Premier

Al-Mustaqbal Movement leader ex-PM Saad Hariri on Thursday announced that he has his conditions to return as premier, while noting that he is “not negotiating with anyone” over such a move.

“I’m not pushing to become premier, I’m not thinking of becoming premier, I have not talked to anyone and no one is negotiating with me,” Hariri said in a chat with reporters, pointing out that he did not discuss such a possibility with Deputy Speaker Elie Ferzli who visited him earlier in the day.

“I don’t consider myself a savior of Lebanon, seeing as you cannot clap with one hand, and I had offered concessions for three years at the expense of my popular base in order to rescue the country,” Hariri added.

“I did not do that for the premiership post, and the proof is that I responded to people’s demand and resigned, unlike others who are clinging to their posts,” the ex-PM went on to say.

Hariri explained that his conditions to return to the post are related to the country’s situation and what is needed in order to “rescue” it from its economic and financial crises.

“There needs to be a totally different way of action,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of naming Mohammed Baasiri to the post, Hariri said: “My conditions are clear and I will not offer a cover to someone close to me if they act on their own.”

“A political camp is in charge of this government and if they decide to leave it they are free. The issue of who the next PM will be is not related to the current government,” Hariri said.

The former premier also noted that the International Monetary Fund is ready to offer assistance to Lebanon “but it requires reforms that have not been implemented until the moment.”

“We have an economic crisis and reform is needed, while PM (Hassan) Diab did not talk today about electricity or reforms but rather attacked the diplomatic corps of whom we are seeking to borrow funds,” Hariri lamented.