Lebanese leaders must take tough decisions and the U.S. will work with France and others for a better future for Lebanon, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Thursday.

In an interview with al-Hurra TV, Ortagus added that Washington still sees Hizbullah as a destabilizing force in Lebanon.

The Spokesperson however added that the U.S. will continue to help Lebanon diplomatically, economically and politically.