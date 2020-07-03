Protest in Hamra after Man Kills Himself over 'Hunger'

A man committed suicide Friday on Beirut's Hamra Street, reportedly leaving a death note denouncing "hunger" in condemnation of the dire economic and financial situations in the country.

The National News Agency said the man, identified as Ali Mohammed al-Hiq, was found dead after he shot himself in the head.

Nearby he left an official criminal record confirming that he had never committed an offence، a Lebanese flag and a banner quoting a famous Ziad Rahbani song that says "I'm not a blasphemer but hunger is blasphemy".

Protesters later gathered in the area, outside the Dunkin Donuts cafe, to deplore the country's dire situations.

Some of them later blocked the road and carried banners blaming officials for the man's death, as they rejected claims that he had been suffering from a mental illness.

News of the man's suicide has since gone viral on social media with citizens and some politicians expressing their outrage.