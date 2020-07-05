Alloush Confirms 'Unity Govt.' Raised with Hariri

Parties represented in the government have recently talked to ex-PM Saad Hariri about the possibility of forming a “national unity government,” ex-MP Mustafa Alloush confirmed on Sunday.

“We are against the return of Hariri or any figure representing al-Mustaqbal Movement (to the premier post) without securing choices that at least begin with returning to the Baabda Declaration and reforming the electricity sector,” Alloush, who is a member of Mustaqbal’s politburo, said in an interview with al-Jadeed TV.

He also described Hizbullah as a “military legion.”

“It cannot be viewed as a political party and no settlement can be reached with it,” Alloush added.