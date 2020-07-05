Mobile version

Lebanon Records 18 COVID-19 Cases and One More Death

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 July 2020, 17:13
W460

Lebanon on Sunday recorded eighteen more COVID-19 cases and another death, the Health Ministry said.

The cases raise the country’s tally to 1,873 and the fatality takes the death toll to 36. The number of recoveries has meanwhile reached 1,311.

Eleven of the new cases were recorded among residents of al-Mreijeh, Bourj al-Barajneh, Ain el-Rummaneh, Ras al-Metn, Jdeidet al-Metn, Chehim, Gharifeh, Samqaniyeh, al-Amrousiyeh, Ras Masqa and Baalbek.

The seven expats have meanwhile arrived from Sierra Leone, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Ivory Coast and Kuwait.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 0