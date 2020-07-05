Lebanon Records 18 COVID-19 Cases and One More Death

Lebanon on Sunday recorded eighteen more COVID-19 cases and another death, the Health Ministry said.

The cases raise the country’s tally to 1,873 and the fatality takes the death toll to 36. The number of recoveries has meanwhile reached 1,311.

Eleven of the new cases were recorded among residents of al-Mreijeh, Bourj al-Barajneh, Ain el-Rummaneh, Ras al-Metn, Jdeidet al-Metn, Chehim, Gharifeh, Samqaniyeh, al-Amrousiyeh, Ras Masqa and Baalbek.

The seven expats have meanwhile arrived from Sierra Leone, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Ivory Coast and Kuwait.