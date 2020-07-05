Wahhab Warns Jumblat against 'Use of Arms' in Mt. Lebanon
Arab Tawhid Party leader Wiam Wahhab on Sunday hit out at Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat and warned him against the “use of arms” in the Chouf and Aley regions.
“The use of arms in Mount Lebanon is prohibited and do not end your life in this manner. We love you and respect your intelligence and that of the people, but do not use your brain to underestimate people’s intelligence. We are defending Mount Lebanon and we’re keener on it more than you,” Wahhab said during meetings with popular and partisan delegations.
“Do not mention us anywhere and what will sabotage Mt. Lebanon is your choices,” Wahhab cautioned.
“We possess arms to defend Mt. Lebanon, not to sabotage it… Mount Lebanon is for everyone and we’re partners in it,” Wahhab added.
“We hope that you won’t test us. Don’t go to the parliament speaker (Nabih Berri) to ask him about me and about what I’m doing and don’t mediate with Hizbullah. No one can influence my decisions other than our spiritual leaders. We are not arming ourselves and we don’t want to arm ourselves. If we have weapons, that is to defend Mt. Lebanon, not to use them in it,” Wahhab went on to say.
Bla Bla Bla... You all deserve the noose. It is all your sectarian bickering what brought us to here... So long you guys stay in power, that is all what you care for... When I was child, I was told Lebanese people are smart. Sorry, Lebanese people are STUPID for having you guys as leaders... Again, only the noose will solve our problems.
Dudes... I didn't know Wiam Wahhab.. was so popular... Look at all this massive converging humanity!.. There must be something like.. ohhhh.. 18 or 20 people total.. gathered there in his dining room.. 21 if we count the guy on the balcony manning the Barbecue... There would be even more.. if tante Salma was able to get in from Bakaata.. Look at them!.. Hell they could even practice.. social distancing with no problem.. if they wanted to.. But seriously I like the old timey time weaponry.. there in the display case... Jumblat.. even Israel and the US must be terrified of this armory... Wahhab could pass them around the room.. two to each.. and still have plenty leftover... Maybe some of his friends.. could pass by from Dahieh.. grab a few.. stock up for the next time.. when Ashura rolls around... Some of these look like.. they could cause some serious head bleeding.. brings one closer to the mahdi.. in an esoteric sense of course...