Wahhab Warns Jumblat against 'Use of Arms' in Mt. Lebanon

Arab Tawhid Party leader Wiam Wahhab on Sunday hit out at Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat and warned him against the “use of arms” in the Chouf and Aley regions.

“The use of arms in Mount Lebanon is prohibited and do not end your life in this manner. We love you and respect your intelligence and that of the people, but do not use your brain to underestimate people’s intelligence. We are defending Mount Lebanon and we’re keener on it more than you,” Wahhab said during meetings with popular and partisan delegations.

“Do not mention us anywhere and what will sabotage Mt. Lebanon is your choices,” Wahhab cautioned.

“We possess arms to defend Mt. Lebanon, not to sabotage it… Mount Lebanon is for everyone and we’re partners in it,” Wahhab added.

“We hope that you won’t test us. Don’t go to the parliament speaker (Nabih Berri) to ask him about me and about what I’m doing and don’t mediate with Hizbullah. No one can influence my decisions other than our spiritual leaders. We are not arming ourselves and we don’t want to arm ourselves. If we have weapons, that is to defend Mt. Lebanon, not to use them in it,” Wahhab went on to say.