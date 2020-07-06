Judge Demands Prosecution of Top Oil Officials, Firms in Counterfeit Fuel Case

Judge Ghada Aoun on Monday demanded the prosecution of top oil officials and several firms and employees in the counterfeit fuel case.

The National News Agency said Aoun called for prosecuting the Director General of Oil at the Energy Ministry, Aurore Feghali, and the Director General of Oil Facilities, Sarkis Hleis, on charges of professional negligence, an offense who penalty can reach two years in jail.

Aoun also demanded the prosecution of Algerian oil company Sonatrach and Lebanese firms ZR Energy DMCC and Energy Group Holding on charges of fraud. She also called for prosecuting ZR Energy CEO Ibrahim al-Zouk, the representative of Sonatrach in Lebanon Tarek al-Fawwal and the owner of ZR Energy Teddy Rahme on charges of fraud, forgery and money laundering. Penalties for such offenses can reach seven years in jail.

Aoun also demanded the prosecution of several employees at the oil facilities in Deir Amar and al-Zahrani on charges of falsification and receiving bribes, calling for putting them on trial before the Criminal Court.

The Energy Ministry had accused Sonatrach of delivering a counterfeit fuel shipment to Electricite du Liban on March 25.