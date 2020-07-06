12 New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon on Monday recorded 12 more COVID-19 cases, which raises the overall tally to 1,885 -- among them 1,311 recoveries and 36 deaths.

Eleven of the new cases were recorded among residents while the 12th case is an expat who arrived from Nigeria, the Health Ministry said.

The local cases were recorded in Tariq al-Jedideh, Haret Hreik, al-Mreijeh, Mansourieh, Roumieh, Haret al-Naameh, al-Amrousiyeh and Hay el-Sillom.

Ten of the local cases have been traced to known infected individuals.