Govt. Names EDL Board, Postpones Decision on Bifani Resignation

Cabinet on Tuesday appointed the members of the board of directors of state-run Electricite du Liban as it postponed taking a decision on the resignation of Finance Ministry Director General Alain Bifani.

The six board members appointed by Cabinet are Tarek Abdallah, Hussein Salloum, Samer Slim, Karim Saba, Habib Srour and Shadi Kraydi.

Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad told reporters after the session that “Bifani’s absence during this period might have an impact on the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.”

“That’s why we decided to postpone looking into his resignation,” she added.

As for the issue of auditing the accounts of the central bank and the controversy over the auditing firms’ suspected ties to Israel, Cabinet decided to request reports from security agencies to determine whether the firms have any links to Israel.