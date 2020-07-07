Ghajar Says Power Supply to Improve as of Wednesday

Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar announced Tuesday that power rationing will decrease as of Wednesday, following weeks in which the country witnessed prolonged blackouts amid a fuel shortage crisis.

“The first (fuel) ship will arrive in the evening and power supply will improve as of tomorrow, Wednesday,” Ghajar said after a Cabinet session, noting that the first ship will improve daily supply by two hours and that three more ships will arrive soon.

“The two coming ships will improve supply for four additional hours and we’re awaiting the third gas oil ship, which will return power rationing to its previous state,” the minister added.