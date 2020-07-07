Nasrallah to U.S.: Your Policy Won't Weaken Hizbullah but Rather Your Allies, Influence

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the U.S. on Tuesday by saying that its "policy of siege and sanctions against Lebanon" will not weaken his group but rather Washington's "allies and influence" in the country.

"This will not work and Hizbullah and the Resistance will not surrender," Nasrallah added in a televised address.

"The U.S. is trying to weaken and isolate Hizbullah through starving the people and turning them against the resistance," he said, accusing the U.S. of "exploiting the accumulations of 40 years in Lebanon."

Moreover, Nasrallah accused U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea of "inciting the Lebanese against each other," in reference to her recent remarks.

"The U.S. ambassador has no right to say if the government should leave. She is also interfering in the nature of the next government and this is a blatant intervention," Nasrallah said.

He added that the U.S. ambassador is "acting like a military ruler."

"What business does she have in intervening in the financial appointments?" Nasrallah said, referring to the latest appointments at the central bank.

Hizbullah's leader also charged that the U.S. State Department has started playing "an exposed role" in Lebanon.

As for the dire economic and financial situations, Nasrallah called for waging "agricultural and industrial jihad and resistance," noting that Hizbullah will play an essential role in this "battle."

"We are a consumer country and today there is a chance to become a productive country and the State has a responsibility to revive the agricultural and industrial sectors," Nasrallah urged.

He said "openness towards Iraq, China, Iran and other countries gives hope to the Lebanese and sends a strong message to Americans and others that the country has other choices and courses."

"What we are going through today is the most dangerous threat that can face a people and a state, but we are capable as Lebanese state and people to turn the threat into a chance. We have an opportunity to carry out very important steps towards economic stability," Hizbullah's leader said.

He charged that the Americans have waged "a fierce campaign against the Chinese choice to scare the Lebanese and prevent them from cooperating with China."

"We should not stick to a sole path and we should not await the outcome of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund without seeking other choices, seeing as these talks might take time or fail," said Nasrallah.

Clarifying that his recent call for economic cooperation with the East does not stand for "turning against the West," Nasrallah said that his party is "open to help from any country in the world except for Israel."

He also said that Hizbullah will not act as an "obstacle" if the U.S. wants to assist Lebanon.