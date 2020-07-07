Nasrallah to U.S.: Your Policy Won't Weaken Hizbullah but Rather Your Allies, Influence
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the U.S. on Tuesday by saying that its "policy of siege and sanctions against Lebanon" will not weaken his group but rather Washington's "allies and influence" in the country.
"This will not work and Hizbullah and the Resistance will not surrender," Nasrallah added in a televised address.
"The U.S. is trying to weaken and isolate Hizbullah through starving the people and turning them against the resistance," he said, accusing the U.S. of "exploiting the accumulations of 40 years in Lebanon."
Moreover, Nasrallah accused U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea of "inciting the Lebanese against each other," in reference to her recent remarks.
"The U.S. ambassador has no right to say if the government should leave. She is also interfering in the nature of the next government and this is a blatant intervention," Nasrallah said.
He added that the U.S. ambassador is "acting like a military ruler."
"What business does she have in intervening in the financial appointments?" Nasrallah said, referring to the latest appointments at the central bank.
Hizbullah's leader also charged that the U.S. State Department has started playing "an exposed role" in Lebanon.
As for the dire economic and financial situations, Nasrallah called for waging "agricultural and industrial jihad and resistance," noting that Hizbullah will play an essential role in this "battle."
"We are a consumer country and today there is a chance to become a productive country and the State has a responsibility to revive the agricultural and industrial sectors," Nasrallah urged.
He said "openness towards Iraq, China, Iran and other countries gives hope to the Lebanese and sends a strong message to Americans and others that the country has other choices and courses."
"What we are going through today is the most dangerous threat that can face a people and a state, but we are capable as Lebanese state and people to turn the threat into a chance. We have an opportunity to carry out very important steps towards economic stability," Hizbullah's leader said.
He charged that the Americans have waged "a fierce campaign against the Chinese choice to scare the Lebanese and prevent them from cooperating with China."
"We should not stick to a sole path and we should not await the outcome of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund without seeking other choices, seeing as these talks might take time or fail," said Nasrallah.
Clarifying that his recent call for economic cooperation with the East does not stand for "turning against the West," Nasrallah said that his party is "open to help from any country in the world except for Israel."
He also said that Hizbullah will not act as an "obstacle" if the U.S. wants to assist Lebanon.
It is time for Lebanon to rise to new heights, too long have Lebanon been reliant on the West, but it is about time Lebanon turned eastwards instead of westward.
America seeks to make Lebanon weak under orders from Israel.
Sanctions are not what a friendly country would do, America is not a reliable friend for Lebanon.
Mystic.... I never see the Lebanese Flag with you, WHY? .... OH thats right your loyal to IRAN ONLY.... NEWS FLASH WE Lebanese (MAJORITY) Don't want IRAN we WANT USD$$$$ and we ARE the Majority ...
Even in the SHIA community, Shia are resentful of nASSri ... but if they speak out ... well, we know what mystic will do ... he will visit their house and terrorize them, you know of different opinion... Sick... Are you a Democrat, or Black Lives Matter or Antifa member? I watched the riots in the USA ... LOL I could of swore those thugs were Amal and Hizbebolla viruses... $%$^%^ I hate Extremest STUPID ZOMBI SHEEPLE!!!
ALLLLL LIVES MATTER!!!
“AUB”
تفضح دياب: أستاذ فاشل يطالب بمليون دولار
https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2020/07/07/diab-aub/
Come to Lebanon and see what happens to you dumb Zionist. You were here for decades and you failed. Now the resistance is many times stronger...loser.
AHHHHHH you guys have being in Government forever you guys inserted the corrupt Practices in this Country ... Example !!! money comes in front the west and disappears to the EAST !!!!!
F U
Corruption started with m14 leaders like Hariri and Saniora, come to Lebanon and say FU instead of hiding behind a computer you Zionist scum. Do you know what we do to zionists in Lebanon?
So basically he is trying to put the blame for the economic crisis on the USA instead of the blatant corruption among the Lebanese. Secondly he says its better to accept help from China, who persecute muslims (Uhigur) and force mass sterilization upon them, than to follow USA who over the years has welcomed millions of muslims into their country. But of course, Chinas muslims are not the right kind of muslims in Nasrallahs eyes...
So other sects are to be exterminated ... or subjected under your complete and tyrannical rule... LEBANON LEBANON LEBANON!!!! For stupid like you this phrase includes EVERYONE!!!! in LEBANON...
WE WILL ARREST YOU AND PUT YOU IN JAIL FOR LIFE FOR HIGH TREASON !!!!
Hey idiot: a moron like you did not realize that the person who wrote Shia Shia Shia is not a Shiite.
Who listens to this terrorist but others who have no say? Dweebs and those who like to be suppressed listen and belive foolishly that this bearded goat will abuse them one day. Meanwhile he continues to protect Israel and touts himself as a liberator lol. I wonder when was the last time this sweaty sewer rat had a bath?
Bang ON ..... 'bearded goat will abuse them one day...' oops please allow me to correct that statement if you don't mind... My Opinion ... you know...
....He has and is abusing them!!!.
Dear Naharnet,
Because it has become clear that any bad comments concerning Kataeb and Cheikh Sami are banned on your site
and because insulting Ebola and Hassouna are a risky business since your site is "not secure"
I have reached the conclusion that whenever I am upset by statements and news like those issued by the likes of that two faced filthy extremist son of a gun
My comment will simply be
FUCK YOU JIBRAN BASSIL
I have spoken...